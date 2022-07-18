  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,41EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,71%
12:49:23
XETRA
1,18GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,10%
13:28:16
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

01.08.2022 13:16

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals an./ag/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / 06:39 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,29%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,29%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

