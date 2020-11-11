|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
1,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,04%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Ruxandra Haradau-Doser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|11:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
