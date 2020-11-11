  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,58EUR
-0,06EUR
-3,86%
15:32:40
XETRA
1,61EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,78%
16:16:10
BTE
12.11.2020 11:21

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Kepler Cheuvreux)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat IAG von "Reduce" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 0,96 auf 1,30 Euro angehoben. Angesichts der Impfstoffperspektive sei ein schwaches Wintergeschäft wohl kein Belastungsfaktor mehr für die Papiere europäischer Fluggesellschaften, schrieb Analystin Ruxandra Haradau-Doser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie rechnet mit einer deutlichen Erholung im Luftverkehr im kommenden Sommer./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
1,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,88%
Analyst Name:
Ruxandra Haradau-Doser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

