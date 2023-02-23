International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2022 sei für die Fluggesellschaft deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Auch der Ausblick sei vielversprechend./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 07:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 07:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
