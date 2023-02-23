DAX 15.309 -1,1%ESt50 4.207 -1,2%TDax 3.220 -1,1%Dow 33.154 +0,3%Nas 11.590 +0,7%Bitcoin 22.509 -0,4%Euro 1,0556 -0,4%Öl 82,50 +0,1%Gold 1.814 -0,6%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,88 EUR +0,10 EUR +5,36 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
1,52 GBP -0,13 GBP -8,10 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:41
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2022 sei für die Fluggesellschaft deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Auch der Ausblick sei vielversprechend./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 07:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 07:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,52 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

