NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Europäische Fluggesellschaft hätten ihre Flotten in der Pandemie umfangreich restrukturiert, nun lohne sich in Zeiten der Branchenerholung ein Blick voraus, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Kurzstrecken sehe er für den nächsten Zyklus ein höheres Risiko von Überkapazitäten als auf der Langstrecke. IAG sei flottenseitig für die Erholung besser aufgestellt als die Lufthansa oder Air France-KLM./tih/la