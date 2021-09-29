  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,19EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,83%
17:00:34
STU
1,87GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,51%
17:10:11
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

05.10.2021 15:46

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Europäische Fluggesellschaft hätten ihre Flotten in der Pandemie umfangreich restrukturiert, nun lohne sich in Zeiten der Branchenerholung ein Blick voraus, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Kurzstrecken sehe er für den nächsten Zyklus ein höheres Risiko von Überkapazitäten als auf der Langstrecke. IAG sei flottenseitig für die Erholung besser aufgestellt als die Lufthansa oder Air France-KLM./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2021 / 23:00 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,85 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,19%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,72%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,32 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+24,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,32
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,32
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie in der Lage ein nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt eigenständig auszusuchen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
