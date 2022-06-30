NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Trotz einer schwachen Verbraucherstimmung werde Geld für Reisen ausgegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Nachfrage sei also da, es fehle aber teilweise an Personal, so dass hier einiger Umsatz flöten gehe und Kosten entstünden. Dies berücksichtigt sowie die Rezessionsrisiken hielten sich viele Anleger bei Airlines eher zurück. Als beste Anlagechance sieht Irving auch für den langfristigen Anleger Wizz Air./ag/gl