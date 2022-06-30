|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
53,29%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,05 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
80,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,75 £
|14:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:49 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|13:48 Uhr
|Wizz Air Outperform
|13:47 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|13:41 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|13:40 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|13:40 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|13:38 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underperform
|13:37 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|13:35 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|13:15 Uhr
|Nokia Buy
|13:12 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|BP Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|Valeo SA Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|Schaeffler Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|12:38 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Continental Buy
|12:35 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Renault Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Tesla Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|12:33 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|12:33 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|11:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|11:11 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|11:04 Uhr
|DWS Group Underperform
|10:40 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|10:38 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|10:34 Uhr
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
|10:29 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|10:20 Uhr
|GRENKE Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|ASML NV Overweight
|09:45 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|HENSOLDT Buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|09:19 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|09:03 Uhr
|BP Buy
|09:00 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|08:57 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan