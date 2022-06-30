  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,23EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,36%
14:34:40
XETRA
1,05GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,80%
14:51:29
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

06.07.2022 14:31

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Trotz einer schwachen Verbraucherstimmung werde Geld für Reisen ausgegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Nachfrage sei also da, es fehle aber teilweise an Personal, so dass hier einiger Umsatz flöten gehe und Kosten entstünden. Dies berücksichtigt sowie die Rezessionsrisiken hielten sich viele Anleger bei Airlines eher zurück. Als beste Anlagechance sieht Irving auch für den langfristigen Anleger Wizz Air./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 22:39 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 04:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
53,29%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
80,81%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
09:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Festaufträge
Airbus-Aktie und IAG-Aktie dennoch im Minus: IAG zieht Option auf 14 Airbus-Maschinen
Die International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) hat Optionen zum Kauf von 14 Airbus-Flugzeugen aus der A320neo-Familie in Festaufträge umgewandelt.
12:34 Uhr
British Airways hires operating chief to manage travel disruption (Financial Times)
11:04 Uhr
Luftfahrt: British Airways storniert Hunderte weitere Sommerflüge (Handelsblatt)
09:40 Uhr
Omicron BA.5: No one is fully protected (Deutsche Welle)
08:45 Uhr
Pilotenvereinigung rechnet mit langen Wartezeiten am BER (dpa-afx)
00:02 Uhr
British Airways cancels hundreds more summer flights (EN, Japan Today)
05.07.22
British Airways cancels 1,500 more flights (BBC)
05.07.22
Verdi: Flugchaos ist Folge überzogenen Wettbewerbs (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
BA flight cancellations and refuelling strikes set to bring more travel chaos (Financial Times)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+66,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +66,75%
Ø Kursziel: 1,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +66,75%
Ø Kursziel: 1,75
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:49 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
13:48 Uhr Wizz Air Outperform
13:47 Uhr Pernod Ricard Buy
13:46 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
13:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
13:40 Uhr easyJet Outperform
13:40 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
13:38 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
13:37 Uhr Glencore Buy
13:35 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
13:15 Uhr Nokia Buy
13:12 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
13:11 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
13:11 Uhr Eni Buy
13:11 Uhr BP Buy
12:45 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
12:45 Uhr Schaeffler Neutral
12:38 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
12:38 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
12:36 Uhr Continental Buy
12:35 Uhr Stellantis Buy
12:34 Uhr Renault Buy
12:34 Uhr Tesla Buy
12:34 Uhr BMW Neutral
12:33 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
12:33 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
12:16 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
11:15 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Outperform
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:04 Uhr DWS Group Underperform
10:40 Uhr Airbus Buy
10:39 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform
10:38 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
10:36 Uhr Glencore Outperform
10:34 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
10:29 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
10:22 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:20 Uhr GRENKE Hold
10:11 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
09:45 Uhr TotalEnergies Hold
09:45 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
09:44 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
09:44 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
09:43 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
09:43 Uhr HENSOLDT Buy
09:42 Uhr Eni Buy
09:19 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
09:03 Uhr BP Buy
09:00 Uhr Fraport Neutral
08:57 Uhr Ryanair Buy

