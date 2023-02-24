DAX 15.453 +1,6%ESt50 4.261 +2,0%TDax 3.240 +1,2%Dow 33.165 +1,1%Nas 11.552 +1,4%Bitcoin 22.521 +1,0%Euro 1,0612 +0,6%Öl 82,56 -0,8%Gold 1.819 +0,5%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,76 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,31 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
1,56 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,79 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

16:01
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Eine Übernahme von Air Europa durch IAG könnte sich als bester Deal für die Airline-Holding erweisen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Schlüsselaspekt wäre die Steigerung der Slots am Flughafen Madrid von etwa 50 auf rund 66 Prozent. Slots sind Zeitfenster zum Starten oder Landen eines Flugzeugs./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2023 / 20:50 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

