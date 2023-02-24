International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Eine Übernahme von Air Europa durch IAG könnte sich als bester Deal für die Airline-Holding erweisen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Schlüsselaspekt wäre die Steigerung der Slots am Flughafen Madrid von etwa 50 auf rund 66 Prozent. Slots sind Zeitfenster zum Starten oder Landen eines Flugzeugs./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2023 / 20:50 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
