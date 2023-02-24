Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Eine Übernahme von Air Europa durch IAG könnte sich als bester Deal für die Airline-Holding erweisen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Schlüsselaspekt wäre die Steigerung der Slots am Flughafen Madrid von etwa 50 auf rund 66 Prozent. Slots sind Zeitfenster zum Starten oder Landen eines Flugzeugs./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2023 / 20:50 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 05:00 / UTC

