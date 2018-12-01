ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer Gewinnwarnung von 713 auf 665 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzung für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der British-Airways-Mutter um sechs Prozent gesenkt und liege nun knapp unter dem neuen Konzernziel, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings belegten die Gewinnstabilität und die Barmittelschöpfung die im Branchenvergleich herausragende Widerstandskraft des Unternehmens./gl/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 14:09 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.