|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,28 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2,03 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,43%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,03 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
