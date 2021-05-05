  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,34EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,51%
08:07:26
FSE
2,03GBP
-0,06GBP
-2,77%
05.05.2021
LSE
04.05.2021 08:26

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 228 Pence belassen. Die Chancen für eine Erholung der Airline-Holding stiegen mit dem zunehmenden Lobbyisten-Druck für eine bilaterale Grenzöffnung Großbritanniens und der USA, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 03:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,28 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,15%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

04.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
16.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+12,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

