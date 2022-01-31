  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,88EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,26%
14:14:09
XETRA
1,57GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,18%
15:45:18
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

03.02.2022 11:11

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 195 auf 224 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Neil Glynn hob seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ab 2023 deutlich an. Der Markt preise aktuell eine deutlich unter dem von IAG angestrebten Niveau liegende Profitabilität ein./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2022 / 05:45 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,24 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,58 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,20%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,33%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
31.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Morgan Stanley
25.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy HSBC
20.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus
Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.
04:05 Uhr
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
British Airways verbindet London-Heathrow mit Nürnberg (Airliners)
02.02.22
SARS-CoV-2 Omikron BA.2: Ist die Variante der Variante eine neue Bedrohung? (Heise)
02.02.22
Verbindung von British Airways: Nach fast 23 Jahren geht es ab Nürnberg wieder nach London Heathrow (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
Omicron subvariant BA.2 has potential to replace original globally, says WHO (Irish Times)
01.02.22
British Airways praises pilots after aborted Heathrow landing amid Storm Corrie (Belfast Telegraph)
01.02.22
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, RTX, GD Beat on Q4 Earnings, BA Misses (Zacks)
01.02.22
BioNTech mit 25-Prozent-Rally - Fokus auf BA.2  (Der Aktionär)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+26,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,66%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,66%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

