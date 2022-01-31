|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,24 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,58 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42,20%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
