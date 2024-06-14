DAX 18.074 +0,4%ESt50 4.875 +0,7%MSCI World 3.484 -0,2%Dow 38.467 -0,3%Nas 17.687 +0,0%Bitcoin 60.863 -2,2%Euro 1,0713 +0,1%Öl 83,27 +0,7%Gold 2.320 -0,6%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,95 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,07 %
STU
1,65 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,67 %
BTN
Marktkap. 9,52 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

RBC Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

15:51 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,95 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,07%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einem Gespräch mit dem Finanzchef auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Der Manager der spanisch-britischen Fluggesellschaft habe sich insgesamt positiv zur derzeitigen Geschäftsentwicklung geäußert und sei mit dem aktuellen Analystenkonsens einverstanden, schrieb Analyst Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./lfi/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2024 / 07:47 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2024 / 07:47 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,24 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.