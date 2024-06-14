International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einem Gespräch mit dem Finanzchef auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Der Manager der spanisch-britischen Fluggesellschaft habe sich insgesamt positiv zur derzeitigen Geschäftsentwicklung geäußert und sei mit dem aktuellen Analystenkonsens einverstanden, schrieb Analyst Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./lfi/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2024 / 07:47 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2024 / 07:47 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
2,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,24 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|15:51
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
