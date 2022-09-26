  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

58,22EUR
-0,77EUR
-1,31%
15:10:11
STU
50,21GBP
-0,68GBP
-1,34%
15:29:38
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

05.10.2022 14:46

Rio Tinto Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5800 auf 5700 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick reduzierte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Preis- und Gewinnprognosen für Bergbaukonzerne. Er verwies auf eine nachlassende Nachfrage und konjunkturelle Risiken./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 06:40 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
57,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
59,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
50,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,41 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

14:46 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.09.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.22 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
06.09.22 Rio Tinto Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+6,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,37%
Ø Kursziel: 53,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
43,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
56,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
57,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
56 £
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:13 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold
14:10 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
13:57 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
13:56 Uhr RELX Hold
13:49 Uhr Zur Rose Hold
13:22 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
13:21 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
13:18 Uhr Infineon Buy
13:17 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
12:48 Uhr AstraZeneca Neutral
12:47 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
12:38 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
12:35 Uhr RWE Buy
12:16 Uhr RWE Outperform
12:10 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
11:57 Uhr BP Overweight
11:57 Uhr TotalEnergies Overweight
11:57 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
11:53 Uhr HSBC Overweight
11:52 Uhr Richemont Overweight
11:48 Uhr Kering Equal Weight
11:42 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
10:50 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
10:47 Uhr Dürr Buy
09:57 Uhr Infineon Buy
09:56 Uhr GRENKE buy
08:49 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
08:47 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
08:34 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
08:32 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
08:31 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
08:30 Uhr Nagarro Buy
08:17 Uhr Siltronic Buy
08:13 Uhr Nordex Buy
08:05 Uhr Infineon Underperform
07:59 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
07:46 Uhr PVA TePla Kaufen
07:33 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
07:31 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Underweight
07:29 Uhr AUTO1 Overweight
07:28 Uhr Alstom Overweight
07:09 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
06:30 Uhr Pyrum Innovations Kaufen
06:28 Uhr LOréal Overweight
06:26 Uhr ABOUT YOU Neutral
04.10.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
04.10.22 HSBC Neutral
04.10.22 Air Liquide Neutral
04.10.22 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
04.10.22 Sanofi Buy

Top-Rankings

Big Mac Index im Juli 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
