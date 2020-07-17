ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4400 Pence belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei für den Minenkonzern solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Produktion habe sich in einem herausfordernden Umfeld robust entwickelt. Rio Tinto sei ein wichtiger Profiteur starker Eisenerzmärkte, leide aber zugleich unter fundamental schwachen Aluminiummärkten./tih/edh