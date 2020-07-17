finanzen.net
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

54,87EUR
+1,02EUR
+1,89%
16:50:41
XETRA
49,61GBP
+0,50GBP
+1,01%
16:50:57
LSE
20.07.2020 15:26

Rio Tinto Neutral (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4400 Pence belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei für den Minenkonzern solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Produktion habe sich in einem herausfordernden Umfeld robust entwickelt. Rio Tinto sei ein wichtiger Profiteur starker Eisenerzmärkte, leide aber zugleich unter fundamental schwachen Aluminiummärkten./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 12:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 12:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
44,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
49,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,31%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
49,61 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,31%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,41 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:26 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
17.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.20 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.07.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

