DAX 16.695 +0,3%ESt50 4.531 +0,2%MSCI World 3.131 +0,2%Dow 37.306 +0,0%Nas 14.905 +0,6%Bitcoin 39.348 +0,8%Euro 1,0940 +0,1%Öl 77,64 -0,5%Gold 2.027 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Commerzbank CBK100 Uniper UNSE01
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus -- Adnoc will wohl Covestro-Offerte anheben -- Siemens reduziert Beteiligung an Siemens Energy weiter -- Cevian Capital steigt bei UBS ein -- Bayer, thyssenkrupp nucera im Fokus
Top News
Adnoc will wohl Covestro-Offerte anheben: Covestro-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
Uniper-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Umwelthilfe wirft Uniper Wassersverschmutzung vor
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werde Teil unseres sympathischen Sales-Teams und komm zu Deutschlands größtem Finanz- und Börsenportal!

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
67,16 EUR +0,44 EUR +0,66 %
STU
57,95 GBP +0,45 GBP +0,78 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 106,97 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:06 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
67,16 EUR 0,44 EUR 0,66%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Satellitenaufnahmen belegten ein Vorankommen des Bergwerkskonzerns bei der Eisenerzmine Simandou, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen plane die Aufnahme der Förderung im Jahr 2025./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 22:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 22:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
59,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
66,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
57,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
62,25 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:06 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
13.12.23 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
12.12.23 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.12.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.12.23 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc