12:46 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop sieht das Verhältnis von Chancen und Risiken in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie als ausgewogen an. Der aktuell attraktive Free Cashflow sollte sich 2025 mit den Eisenerz-Perspektiven abschwächen./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT

