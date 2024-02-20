Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop sieht das Verhältnis von Chancen und Risiken in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie als ausgewogen an. Der aktuell attraktive Free Cashflow sollte sich 2025 mit den Eisenerz-Perspektiven abschwächen./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
59,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
60,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
52,21 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
64,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
