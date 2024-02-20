DAX 17.130 +0,4%ESt50 4.776 +0,3%MSCI World 3.274 -0,4%Dow 38.564 -0,2%Nas 15.631 -0,9%Bitcoin 47.526 -1,7%Euro 1,0807 +0,0%Öl 82,09 -0,6%Gold 2.031 +0,3%
Rio Tinto Aktie

60,29 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,50 %
STU
52,21 GBP -0,37 GBP -0,70 %
BTE
Marktkap. 102,82 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,56

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Rio Tinto Neutral

12:46 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
Rio Tinto plc
60,29 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,50%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop sieht das Verhältnis von Chancen und Risiken in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie als ausgewogen an. Der aktuell attraktive Free Cashflow sollte sich 2025 mit den Eisenerz-Perspektiven abschwächen./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2024 / 07:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
59,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
60,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
52,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
64,00 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

