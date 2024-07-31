Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis der Aktie sei ausgewogen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nach den Halbjahreszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns./edh/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 00:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 00:21 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
50,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,44%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
50,36 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
