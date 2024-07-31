DAX 18.350 -0,9%ESt50 4.833 -0,8%MSCI World 3.561 -0,3%Dow 40.843 +0,2%Nas 17.599 +2,6%Bitcoin 59.653 -0,1%Euro 1,0787 -0,4%Öl 81,34 +0,8%Gold 2.436 -0,5%
Rio Tinto Aktie

59,72 EUR -0,36 EUR -0,60 %
STU
50,36 GBP +0,10 GBP +0,20 %
LSE
Marktkap. 94,84 Mrd. EUR KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

12:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
59,72 EUR -0,36 EUR -0,60%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis der Aktie sei ausgewogen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nach den Halbjahreszahlen des Bergbaukonzerns./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 00:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 00:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
52,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
50,27 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,44%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
50,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,25%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

