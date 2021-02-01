  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

64,30EUR
-0,87EUR
-1,33%
19:10:34
FSE
56,38GBP
-0,22GBP
-0,39%
18:49:40
LSE
02.02.2021 13:06

Rio Tinto Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Rio Tinto von "Neutral" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 5100 auf 6300 Pence angehoben. Analyst Sam Webb gibt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nun den Papieren von Rio gegenüber den abgestuften Aktien von BHP den Vorzug. Der Experte ist inzwischen deutlich optimistischer für Eisenerz und stockte seine Preiserwartungen für die kommenden drei Jahre um etwa 45 Prozent auf./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2021 / 20:09 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2021 / 05:03 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Outperform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
63,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
56,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,00%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
56,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,75%
Analyst Name:
Sam Webb 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
56,72 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.02.21 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.01.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
26.02.20
Rio Tinto kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
26.02.20
Rio Tinto kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+0,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,61%
Ø Kursziel: 56,72
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
Barclays Capital
50,00 £
Oddo BHF
57,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
64,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
60 £
RBC Capital Markets
60,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
UBS AG
45,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
63,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,61%
Ø Kursziel: 56,72
