Rio Tinto Aktie

53,40EUR
-0,30EUR
-0,56%
11:04:17
STU
44,49GBP
-0,12GBP
-0,26%
11:13:40
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

02.11.2021 10:56

Rio Tinto Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 5600 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Mit seinem gekappten Kursziel reflektiere er die gesunkenen Preise für Eisenerz, schrieb Analyst Carsten Riek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der attraktive freie Barmittelzufluss und die Dividendenrendite sollten allerdings das Investoreninteresse weiter auf sich ziehen. Der aktuelle Aktienkurs impliziert ihm zufolge einen unrealistischen Preisrückgang für Eisenerz./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 04:36 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Outperform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
44,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,58%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
44,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,13%
Analyst Name:
Carsten Riek 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,02 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

02.11.21 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.10.21 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.21 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.10.21 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

mehr Rio Tinto plc News
