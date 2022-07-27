  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

58,79EUR
+1,24EUR
+2,15%
15:56:47
XETRA
48,46GBP
+1,57GBP
+3,35%
16:15:20
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

28.07.2022 15:51

Rio Tinto Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 5800 Pence belassen. Das wie erwartet ausgefallene Zahlenwerk des Bergbaukonzerns sei überschattet worden von Enttäuschungen auf der Dividendenseite, schrieb Analystin Danielle Chigumira in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.07.2022 / 18:26 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.07.2022 / 21:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Outperform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
58,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
48,72 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,06%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
48,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,70%
Analyst Name:
Danielle Chigumira 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,48 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+10,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,37%
Ø Kursziel: 53,48
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,00 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
54 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
58,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 £
UBS AG
43,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,37%
Ø Kursziel: 53,48
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

