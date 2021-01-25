  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-W-

Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

65,28EUR
-1,33EUR
-2,00%
14:45:30
XETRA
57,63GBP
-0,80GBP
-1,37%
14:48:00
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
25.01.2021 13:41

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 6000 Pence belassen. Er blicke weiter positiv auf den Metall- und Minensektor, rechne aber vorerst mit einer Abkühlung, was die zuletzt starke Kursentwicklung betreffe, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Rio Tinto wie auch der BHP Group erwartet er beim anstehenden Zwischenbericht Positives zur Dividende./tih/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto SB23J0 18.06.2021 60,00
53,60
Discount-Zertifikat auf Rio Tinto SD19CC 17.12.2021 60,00
51,08
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB23J0, SD19CC. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2021 / 12:10 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2021 / 12:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
60,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
59,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
57,63 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,11%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
56,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

12:21 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
20.01.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.01.21 Rio Tinto Reduce Oddo BHF
19.01.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
26.02.20
Rio Tinto kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
26.02.20
Rio Tinto kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-1,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,53%
Ø Kursziel: 56,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
Barclays Capital
50,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
64,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Oddo BHF
57,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
70,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
50,00 £
UBS AG
45,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
60,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
60 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,53%
Ø Kursziel: 56,75
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:44 Uhr RTL overweight
12:08 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight
12:05 Uhr Vonovia kaufen
11:59 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
11:58 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
11:57 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
11:54 Uhr KRONES buy
11:53 Uhr LANXESS kaufen
11:52 Uhr Dürr buy
11:52 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
11:52 Uhr TRATON Halten
11:51 Uhr Siemens Healthineers kaufen
11:39 Uhr UBS buy
11:38 Uhr LANXESS buy
11:38 Uhr TRATON Hold
11:37 Uhr publity Kaufen
11:36 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
11:36 Uhr RTL Neutral
11:35 Uhr TUI Underperform
11:34 Uhr Software Neutral
11:31 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr BHP Group buy
11:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:30 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:30 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
10:14 Uhr SAP Outperform
10:13 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
10:09 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
09:49 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
09:49 Uhr Shell B overweight
09:46 Uhr Novartis Neutral
09:45 Uhr UBS Outperform
09:44 Uhr easyJet Hold
08:53 Uhr JENOPTIK add
08:52 Uhr Daimler buy
08:52 Uhr BMW Hold
08:51 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
07:53 Uhr Valeo SA buy
07:52 Uhr Stabilus buy
07:52 Uhr NORMA Group buy
07:51 Uhr Schaeffler buy
07:51 Uhr Continental Hold
07:50 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
07:10 Uhr Symrise Underweight
06:46 Uhr Symrise buy
06:45 Uhr Symrise Hold
26.01.21 Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
26.01.21 UniCredit Hold
26.01.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
26.01.21 Rolls-Royce buy

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen