NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 6000 Pence belassen. Er blicke weiter positiv auf den Metall- und Minensektor, rechne aber vorerst mit einer Abkühlung, was die zuletzt starke Kursentwicklung betreffe, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Rio Tinto wie auch der BHP Group erwartet er beim anstehenden Zwischenbericht Positives zur Dividende./tih/gl