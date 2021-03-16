NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6000 auf 6500 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tyler Broda hob in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Preisprognosen für Kupfer und Eisenerz. Anleger sollten in der Sektorkonsolidierung nach Kaufchancen Ausschau halten./ag/mis