Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

62,72EUR
-2,82EUR
-4,30%
17:38:52
STU
54,04GBP
-0,54GBP
-0,99%
17:37:35
BTE
Werbung
22.03.2021 11:41

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6000 auf 6500 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tyler Broda hob in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Preisprognosen für Kupfer und Eisenerz. Anleger sollten in der Sektorkonsolidierung nach Kaufchancen Ausschau halten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2021 / 14:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.03.2021 / 14:55 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
65,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
54,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,75%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
54,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,29%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,88 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:41 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.03.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.03.21 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.02.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+12,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,67%
Ø Kursziel: 60,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
RBC Capital Markets
65,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
78 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
60 £
UBS AG
58,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Barclays Capital
50,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
Oddo BHF
57,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
63,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
60,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,67%
Ø Kursziel: 60,88
