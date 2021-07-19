  • Suche
19.07.2021 16:11

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Quartalszahlen von 5900 auf 5800 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tyler Broda nannte die Zahlen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie "schwach". Er kürzte daraufhin seine Schätzungen für die meisten von der Bergwerksgesellschaft geförderten Rohstoffe. Beim Eisenerz liege er nun unter der Zielvorgaben des Unternehmens und sprach von Risiken mit Blick auf die im zweiten Halbjahr erzielbaren Preise./bek/ck

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2021 / 08:32 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2021 / 08:32 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
58,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
57,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,24%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
59,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,95%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

19.07.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.07.21 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.07.21 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
16.07.21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.07.20
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)

RSS Feed
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+10,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,49%
Ø Kursziel: 66,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
68 £
RBC Capital Markets
58,00 £
UBS AG
51,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
83 £
Credit Suisse Group
67,00 £
Barclays Capital
62 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
76,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
66,00 £
Morgan Stanley
66,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
64,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,49%
Ø Kursziel: 66,03
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

