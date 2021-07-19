NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Quartalszahlen von 5900 auf 5800 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tyler Broda nannte die Zahlen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie "schwach". Er kürzte daraufhin seine Schätzungen für die meisten von der Bergwerksgesellschaft geförderten Rohstoffe. Beim Eisenerz liege er nun unter der Zielvorgaben des Unternehmens und sprach von Risiken mit Blick auf die im zweiten Halbjahr erzielbaren Preise./bek/ck