Rio Tinto Aktie

66,10EUR
+0,30EUR
+0,46%
17:24:20
STU
54,43GBP
+0,50GBP
+0,93%
17:35:06
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

18.01.2022 17:51

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 5300 auf 5200 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Für den Minenkonzern sei es ein schwieriger Jahresausklang gewesen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte daraufhin seine Gewinnschätzungen und hob Risiken hervor, was die Preisentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr betrifft. Die Zielsetzung für die Abbaumengen im neuen Jahr deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 09:21 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
52,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
54,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,89%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
54,43 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,46%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,17 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-5,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,99%
Ø Kursziel: 51,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
UBS AG
39,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48 £
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,99%
Ø Kursziel: 51,17
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

