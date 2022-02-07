NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Finanziell sei Rio Tinto derzeit in bewundernswerter Form, die anstehenden Jahreszahlen dürften dies belegen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kostenziele des Minenbetreibers und nachgebende Eisenerzpreise ab dem zweiten Quartal könnten aber den Ausblick etwas dämpfen. Die größte Veränderung an seinen Schätzungen betreffe die Dividende, die er nun noch höher sieht./ajx/la