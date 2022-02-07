  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Rio Tinto Aktie

69,40EUR
+1,30EUR
+1,91%
14:50:03
XETRA
57,75GBP
+1,03GBP
+1,82%
14:53:55
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
10.02.2022 14:46

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Finanziell sei Rio Tinto derzeit in bewundernswerter Form, die anstehenden Jahreszahlen dürften dies belegen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kostenziele des Minenbetreibers und nachgebende Eisenerzpreise ab dem zweiten Quartal könnten aber den Ausblick etwas dämpfen. Die größte Veränderung an seinen Schätzungen betreffe die Dividende, die er nun noch höher sieht./ajx/la

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto SF4RXN 17.06.2022 52,00
49,97
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Rio Tinto SF6L0D 16.09.2022 52,00
48,61
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SF4RXN, SF6L0D. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2022 / 17:29 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2022 / 00:45 / EST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
52,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
57,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,89%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
57,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,96%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,76 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

14:46 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.02.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.22 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
26.01.22 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-10,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,37%
Ø Kursziel: 51,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
58
UBS AG
42,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,37%
Ø Kursziel: 51,76
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:07 Uhr K+S Kaufen
14:04 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
13:58 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
13:57 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
13:57 Uhr Walt Disney Outperform
13:56 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform
13:52 Uhr TotalEnergies Outperform
13:52 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
13:49 Uhr Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
13:46 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
13:44 Uhr Unilever Underperform
13:42 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
13:40 Uhr LOréal Conviction Buy List
13:40 Uhr Pernod Ricard Market-Perform
13:39 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
13:38 Uhr AstraZeneca Sell
13:38 Uhr Unilever Underperform
13:37 Uhr Pernod Ricard Buy
13:36 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
13:36 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
13:35 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
13:35 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
13:09 Uhr Rheinmetall Kaufen
12:48 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
12:46 Uhr Delivery Hero Halten
12:46 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
12:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
12:42 Uhr Bechtle Add
12:41 Uhr Siemens Buy
12:26 Uhr Unilever Underweight
12:23 Uhr TotalEnergies Neutral
12:19 Uhr Siemens Energy Underperform
12:10 Uhr Siemens Underperform
11:52 Uhr LOréal Buy
11:51 Uhr Bechtle Buy
11:50 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
11:49 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
11:45 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
11:45 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
11:44 Uhr Siemens Outperform
11:43 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
11:35 Uhr NEL ASA Buy
11:24 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
11:07 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
10:54 Uhr METRO (St.) Equal Weight
10:47 Uhr Wacker Neuson Buy
10:46 Uhr Delivery Hero Overweight
10:45 Uhr Koenig Bauer Buy
10:44 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy
10:44 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienten die am besten bezahlten YouTube-Stars 2021
YouTube Einnahmen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Haben Sie bereits praktische Erfahrungen mit Kryptowährungen gemacht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen