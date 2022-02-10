NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5200 Pence belassen. Die Resultate des Bergbaukonzerns lägen im Rahmen der Erwartungen bis knapp darunter, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividende könnte auf etwas Enttäuschung stoßen, obwohl sie immer noch auf einem Rekordniveau liege./gl/la