|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
52,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
56,69 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,27%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
56,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,76 £
