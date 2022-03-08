NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Dass der Rohstoffkonzern dabei sei, alle Geschäftsbeziehungen zu russischen Unternehmen zu beenden, dürfte direkte Auswirkungen auf die Liefer- und Abnahmevereinbarungen mit der Aluminiumoxid-Hütte Aughinish von Rusal haben, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he