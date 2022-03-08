  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

66,10EUR
-4,00EUR
-5,71%
17:06:52
XETRA
54,84GBP
-2,06GBP
-3,62%
17:24:43
BTE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

10.03.2022 17:11

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Dass der Rohstoffkonzern dabei sei, alle Geschäftsbeziehungen zu russischen Unternehmen zu beenden, dürfte direkte Auswirkungen auf die Liefer- und Abnahmevereinbarungen mit der Aluminiumoxid-Hütte Aughinish von Rusal haben, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2022 / 09:19 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2022 / 09:56 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
54,64 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,00%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
54,84 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,36%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

17:11 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14:01 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:21 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.03.22 Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
09:00 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Fest - Hoffnung auf Diplomatie hellt Stimmung auf (Dow Jones)
06:43 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Erholung - Nikkei-Index gewinnt fast 4% - Ölpreise fallen (Dow Jones)
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien volatil - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Rio Tinto hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
