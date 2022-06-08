  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

65,13EUR
-1,15EUR
-1,74%
13:03:32
STU
55,32GBP
-0,48GBP
-0,86%
12:59:35
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

14.06.2022 11:56

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence belassen. Die Aktien von Bergbau- und Rohstoffkonzernen seien in einem schwachen Marktumfeld mit deutlichen Kursverluste in die Woche gestartet, da der gestiegene US-Dollar die Erwartung einer aggressiveren geldpolitischen Straffung in den Vereinigten Staaten widerspiegele, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2022 / 21:12 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2022 / 21:12 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
47,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
55,91 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,94%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
55,39 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,15%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Salzgitter-Aktie tiefer: Zusammenarbeit mit Rio Tinto bei "grünem Stahl"
Der Stahlkonzern Salzgitter arbeitet bei seinen Dekarbonisierungsbemühungen nun auch mit dem Bergbau-Riesen Rio Tinto zusammen.
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+8,38%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,38%
Ø Kursziel: 60,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
73,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
47,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
57 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
65,00 £
UBS AG
52,00 £
Barclays Capital
48,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
70,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
60,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,38%
Ø Kursziel: 60,03
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

