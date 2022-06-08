NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence belassen. Die Aktien von Bergbau- und Rohstoffkonzernen seien in einem schwachen Marktumfeld mit deutlichen Kursverluste in die Woche gestartet, da der gestiegene US-Dollar die Erwartung einer aggressiveren geldpolitischen Straffung in den Vereinigten Staaten widerspiegele, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./gl/edh