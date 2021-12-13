  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

57,40EUR
-0,20EUR
-0,35%
14:00:49
XETRA
47,97GBP
-0,55GBP
-1,13%
14:16:17
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

15.12.2021 13:06

Rio Tinto Sell (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3900 Pence belassen. Das Vorankommen von Rio Tinto und dessen Partner Turquoise Hill bei der Erschließung einer Kupfer- und Goldmine in der Mongolei sei ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die beiden Partner drohten dafür jedoch erhebliche Werte aufzuwenden, die Gesamtkosten des Projekts seien nicht abzusehen./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2021 / 16:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.12.2021 / 16:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
39,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
48,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,77%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
47,97 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,70%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
13.12.21 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.21 Rio Tinto Overweight Morgan Stanley
06.12.21 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
Nach rund 18 Monaten sinkender Preise lässt die Hoffnung auf eine höhere Stahlproduktion vor allem in China die Nachfrage nach Eisenerz wieder steigen.
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
25.11.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Börsen im Wartemodus uneinheitlich (Dow Jones)
10.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/China-Börsen trotz Sorgen von Tagestiefs erholt (Dow Jones)
mehr Rio Tinto plc News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+2,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,21%
Ø Kursziel: 49,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
UBS AG
39,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 £
Barclays Capital
42,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
53,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,21%
Ø Kursziel: 49,03
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

