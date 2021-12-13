ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3900 Pence belassen. Das Vorankommen von Rio Tinto und dessen Partner Turquoise Hill bei der Erschließung einer Kupfer- und Goldmine in der Mongolei sei ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die beiden Partner drohten dafür jedoch erhebliche Werte aufzuwenden, die Gesamtkosten des Projekts seien nicht abzusehen./bek/edh