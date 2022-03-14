  • Suche
Rio Tinto Aktie

61,70EUR
-2,00EUR
-3,14%
15:08:44
XETRA
51,09GBP
-2,01GBP
-3,79%
15:25:04
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

15.03.2022 15:16

Rio Tinto Sell (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto angesichts einer Offerte für die Minderheitsanteile an Turquiose Hill auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Geboten werde eine 32-prozentige Prämie auf den letzten Kurs, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Was die aktuelle Entwicklung der Eisenerzpreise betrifft, geht er nicht davon aus, dass das hohe Niveau nachhaltig ist./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2022 / 14:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2022 / 14:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
42,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
61,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-31,82%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
51,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,79%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

14:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.03.22 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.03.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.03.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Crash in Frankfurt - DAX verbucht vor dem Wochenende massive Verluste -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Henkel legt geplante Investitionen in Russland auf Eis. BASF will nordamerikanischen Standort für Batteriematerialien bauen. SAP setzt Neugeschäfte mit Russland aus. Bisher 13.200 Erstimpfungen mit Novavax-Vakzin erfolgt. Fraport lässt Geschäftsaktivitäten in St. Petersburg ruhen. Allianz-Vorstand verdient wegen US-Fonds mehr. Sony und Honda wollen gemeinsam Elektroautos und Mobilitätsplattform entwickeln.
13:05 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - aber über Tagestief (Dow Jones)
08:36 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/China-Börsen brechen erneut ein - Ölpreise fallen weiter (Dow Jones)
10.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Fest - Hoffnung auf Diplomatie hellt Stimmung auf (Dow Jones)
10.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Erholung - Nikkei-Index gewinnt fast 4% - Ölpreise fallen (Dow Jones)
07.03.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Anleger flüchten aus Aktien - Ölpreise auf 14-Jahreshoch (Dow Jones)
04.03.22
Diamanten gefragt wie nie (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
So schätzen die Analysten die Rio Tinto-Aktie im Februar 2022 ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aktien halten sich wacker - Öl, Gold und Dollar gesucht (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+3,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,76%
Ø Kursziel: 53,01
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
UBS AG
42,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
59,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 £
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
57,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
Barclays Capital
44,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 £
Credit Suisse Group
55,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,76%
Ø Kursziel: 53,01
