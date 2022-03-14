ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto angesichts einer Offerte für die Minderheitsanteile an Turquiose Hill auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Geboten werde eine 32-prozentige Prämie auf den letzten Kurs, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Was die aktuelle Entwicklung der Eisenerzpreise betrifft, geht er nicht davon aus, dass das hohe Niveau nachhaltig ist./tih/edh