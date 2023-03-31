DAX 15.927 +0,1%ESt50 4.318 +0,1%TDax 3.235 +0,0%Dow 33.349 +0,1%Nas 12.365 +0,7%Bitcoin 24.861 -0,6%Euro 1,0894 +0,2%Öl 74,97 -0,8%Gold 2.010 -0,5%
Rio Tinto Aktie

57,81 EUR +0,33 EUR +0,57 %
49,82 GBP +0,22 GBP +0,44 %
Marktkap.91,49 Mrd. EUR KGV8,71

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Sell

11:46
Rio Tinto Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto anlässlich des geplanten Ausbaus des Lithium-Geschäfts auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Die organischen Wachstumsoptionen seien relativ risikoreich, weshalb der Bergbaukonzern eher mit Übernahmen im Lithiumbereich wachsen dürfte, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei in den vergangenen sechs Monaten wahrscheinlicher geworden, da die Lithiumpreise um mehr als 60 Prozent von ihren Höchstständen gefallen seien und sich die Konsolidierung in der Branche beschleunigt habe./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 22:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 22:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
50,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
57,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
49,82 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,94 £

