Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto anlässlich des geplanten Ausbaus des Lithium-Geschäfts auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Die organischen Wachstumsoptionen seien relativ risikoreich, weshalb der Bergbaukonzern eher mit Übernahmen im Lithiumbereich wachsen dürfte, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei in den vergangenen sechs Monaten wahrscheinlicher geworden, da die Lithiumpreise um mehr als 60 Prozent von ihren Höchstständen gefallen seien und sich die Konsolidierung in der Branche beschleunigt habe./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 22:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2023 / 22:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
50,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
57,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
49,82 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|11:46
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.04.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
