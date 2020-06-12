|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
123,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,45%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
123,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
121,43 €
|11:51 Uhr
|11:51 Uhr
