|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
164,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
154,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
154,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
162,57 €
