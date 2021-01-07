  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

155,80EUR
+3,00EUR
+1,96%
12:56:19
XQTX
08.01.2021 12:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme von Smartpatient durch die Online-Apotheke sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen verbessere dadurch seine Stellung im digitalen Bereich der Patientenbetreuung./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
164,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
154,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
154,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,22%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
162,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
07.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+5,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,29%
Ø Kursziel: 162,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
170,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Barclays Capital
190,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,29%
Ø Kursziel: 162,57
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

