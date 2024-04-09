DAX18.138 +1,0%ESt505.016 +1,0%MSCIW3.391 +0,3%Dow38.459 ±-0,0%Nas16.442 +1,7%Bitcoin66.304 +1,4%Euro1,0672 -0,5%Öl90,54 +0,4%Gold2.397 +1,0%
Anteil ausgebaut

EssilorLuxottica-Aktie profitiert: Frankreich erhöht Beteiligung an EssilorLuxottica

12.04.24 09:20 Uhr
Das staatliche französische Finanzinstitut Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) hat laut einem Zeitungsbericht mehr als 600 Millionen Euro in EssilorLuxottica investiert und hält nun 2,4 Prozent an dem Brillenhersteller.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
EssilorLuxottica
206,40 EUR 4,10 EUR 2,03%
Aktie kaufen

Damit erhöhe sich Frankreichs Beteiligung an EssilorLuxottica auf insgesamt 4 Prozent, berichtet die italienische Zeitung Il Sole24 Ore.

EssilorLuxottica und Caisse des Depots waren nicht umgehend für eine Stellungnahme zu erreichen.

Die Aktie von EssilorLuxottica gewinnt im Handel in Paris zeitweise 0,84 Prozent auf 204,90 Euro.

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)

