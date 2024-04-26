DAX18.161 +1,4%ESt505.007 +1,4%MSCIW3.335 +0,9%Dow38.240 +0,4%Nas15.928 +2,0%Bitcoin58.727 -1,5%Euro1,0694 -0,3%Öl89,33 ±0,0%Gold2.338 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 EVOTEC 566480 Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Alphabet C (ex Google) A14Y6H
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Alphabet schlägt Erwartungen -- Microsoft mit starker Umsatz- und Gewinnentwicklung -- CVC, NEL, Tesla, Snap, Intel im Fokus
Top News
KW 17: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 17: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 17: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

27.04.24 03:52 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 16 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.569,30 USD 0,20 USD 0,01%
News
Baumwolle
0,80 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
News
Bleipreis
2.196,00 USD 10,35 USD 0,47%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,35%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
97,60 EUR -2,36 EUR -2,36%
News
Eisenerzpreis
109,68 USD 0,45 USD 0,41%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,62 USD 0,01 USD 0,56%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.337,97 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,73 USD 0,04 USD 1,15%
News
Heizölpreis
67,36 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
513,50 USD -2,50 USD -0,48%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,33 USD 0,02 USD 0,69%
News
Kakaopreis
9.589,00 GBP -205,00 GBP -2,09%
News
Kohlepreis
117,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,84%
News
Kupferpreis
9.852,69 USD 62,04 USD 0,63%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,85 USD 0,01 USD 0,46%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,34%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,34%
News
Maispreis
4,40 USD -0,01 USD -0,28%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,48 USD 0,03 USD 1,38%
News
Milchpreis
15,52 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
689,26 USD 0,31 USD 0,05%
News
Nickelpreis
19.177,50 USD 325,00 USD 1,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
89,33 USD 0,03 USD 0,03%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83,66 USD -0,11 USD -0,13%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,89 USD 0,10 USD 2,53%
News
Palladiumpreis
955,00 USD -22,00 USD -2,25%
News
Palmölpreis
3.931,00 MYR -27,00 MYR -0,68%
News
Platinpreis
915,50 USD 3,50 USD 0,38%
News
Rapspreis
439,75 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,17%
News
Reispreis
18,87 USD -0,23 USD -1,20%
News
Silberpreis
27,20 USD -0,24 USD -0,87%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
339,80 USD -3,60 USD -1,05%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD 0,00 USD 0,07%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,59 USD -0,03 USD -0,26%
News
Super Benzin
1,84 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,16%
News
Uranpreis
86,25 USD -1,75 USD -2,03%
News
Weizenpreis
212,00 EUR 3,25 EUR 1,56%
News
Zinkpreis
2.846,00 USD -15,50 USD -0,54%
News
Zinnpreis
33.112,50 USD 687,50 USD 2,12%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -0,05%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.04.2024 und dem 26.04.2024. Stand ist der 26.04.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,71 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis