KW 17: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.04.2024 und dem 26.04.2024. Stand ist der 26.04.2024.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,71 Prozent
Platz 31: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -9,11 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -6,08 Prozent
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,41 Prozent
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -4,99 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,46 Prozent
Platz 25: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 24: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 20: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,07 Prozent
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,60 Prozent
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,70 Prozent
Platz 13: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 12: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,94 Prozent
Platz 10: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 9: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,27 Prozent
Platz 8: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,61 Prozent
Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent
Platz 4: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,54 Prozent
Platz 3: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,90 Prozent
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 7,26 Prozent
