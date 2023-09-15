KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -5,14 Prozent
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,40 Prozent
Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 27: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 26: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 24: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 22: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 19: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 1,43 Prozent
Platz 18: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 15: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,32 Prozent
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,38 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent
Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,61 Prozent
Platz 9: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,75 Prozent
Platz 8: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,45 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,63 Prozent
Platz 6: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,11 Prozent
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 4,14 Prozent
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 4,36 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 6,02 Prozent
Platz 1: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 13,15 Prozent
