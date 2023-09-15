DAX15.894 +0,6%ESt504.295 +0,4%MSCIW2.961 -0,7%Dow34.618 -0,8%Nas13.708 -1,6%Bitcoin25.018 +0,3%Euro1,0676 +0,3%Öl94,27 +0,1%Gold1.924 ±0,0%
KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

16.09.23 03:30 Uhr
KW 37: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 37

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 4,36 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 13,15 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

