Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 21
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -13,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 12: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 8: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 10,49 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 15,14 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
