Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 21

25.05.25 02:21 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 21: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 21

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -13,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 10,49 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 15,14 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

