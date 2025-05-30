Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Mai 2025 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2025 und dem 31.05.2025. Stand ist der 31.05.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -13,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Maispreis
Maispreis: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,31 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Reispreis
Reispreis: 5,46 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 10,02 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
