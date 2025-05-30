DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,19 -0,4%Dow42.270 +0,1%Nas19.114 -0,3%Bitcoin92.820 -0,3%Euro1,1371 +0,2%Öl64,11 +0,3%Gold3.309 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 thyssenkrupp 750000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen uneins -- DAX geht knapp unter 24.000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- VW in Gesprächen mit US-Regierung über Zölle -- Marvell Technology, D-Wave, Rheinmetall, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Rekordrally - Massive Wal-Aktivitäten festgestellt Bitcoin-Rekordrally - Massive Wal-Aktivitäten festgestellt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.06.25 03:05 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Mai 2025 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.445,09 USD -35,06 USD -1,41%
News
Baumwolle
0,65 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
News
Bleipreis
1.925,50 USD -30,50 USD -1,56%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,54 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,45%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
93,10 EUR -4,05 EUR -4,17%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,52 USD 0,06 USD 1,62%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.308,66 USD 16,56 USD 0,50%
News
Haferpreis
3,77 USD -0,01 USD -0,33%
News
Heizölpreis
53,63 USD 0,26 USD 0,50%
News
Holzpreis
593,00 USD 6,00 USD 1,02%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,42 USD -0,07 USD -1,86%
News
Kakaopreis
6.469,00 GBP 266,00 GBP 4,29%
News
Kohlepreis
94,30 USD 0,30 USD 0,32%
News
Kupferpreis
9.622,85 USD -18,55 USD -0,19%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,15 USD -0,00 USD -0,01%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,01 USD 0,01 USD 1,25%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,01 USD 0,01 USD 1,25%
News
Maispreis
4,45 USD 0,01 USD 0,23%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,99 USD -0,01 USD -0,47%
News
Milchpreis
18,63 USD 0,03 USD 0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
544,73 USD -0,20 USD -0,04%
News
Nickelpreis
15.127,50 USD -50,13 USD -0,33%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
64,10 USD 0,20 USD 0,31%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,20 USD 1,40 USD 2,30%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,86 USD 0,13 USD 4,94%
News
Palladiumpreis
974,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.888,00 MYR -41,00 MYR -1,04%
News
Platinpreis
1.060,00 USD 0,50 USD 0,05%
News
Rapspreis
475,00 EUR 2,75 EUR 0,58%
News
Reispreis
13,48 USD -0,04 USD -0,26%
News
Silberpreis
33,10 USD 0,12 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
295,00 USD -1,10 USD -0,37%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,40 USD -0,02 USD -0,22%
News
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,36%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
201,00 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,62%
News
Zinkpreis
2.630,65 USD -50,10 USD -1,87%
News
Zinnpreis
30.751,00 USD -850,00 USD -2,69%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,17 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Mai 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2025 und dem 31.05.2025. Stand ist der 31.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -13,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Maispreis

Maispreis: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 10,02 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis