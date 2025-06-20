DAX23.351 +1,3%ESt505.234 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto13,20 -2,8%Dow42.207 +0,1%Nas19.447 -0,5%Bitcoin89.593 -0,1%Euro1,1523 ±0,0%Öl77,32 -1,8%Gold3.369 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 25

21.06.25 01:12 Uhr
KW 25 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Das bewegte Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 15.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -13,50 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -9,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 26: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 7,84 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 8,66 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 8,96 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

