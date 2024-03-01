KW 9: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.
Platz 32: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -10,44 Prozent
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -8,70 Prozent
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -5,59 Prozent
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 27: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 26: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,44 Prozent
Platz 25: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,87 Prozent
Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent
Platz 22: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 19: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,47 Prozent
Platz 17: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 15: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 14: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,65 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 12: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 11: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 10: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 8: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 6: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,00 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,20 Prozent
Platz 4: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,48 Prozent
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,53 Prozent
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 12,63 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 14,38 Prozent
