Tops & Flops

KW 9: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

03.03.24 03:06 Uhr
Rohstoff-Gewinner und -Verlierer: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. im Check | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.245,20 USD 17,00 USD 0,76%
News
Baumwolle
1,07 USD 0,08 USD 8,33%
News
Bleipreis
2.052,35 USD -14,40 USD -0,70%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,73 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,46%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
84,89 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,08%
News
Eisenerzpreis
113,89 USD -10,97 USD -9,63%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,84 USD -0,01 USD -0,65%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.083,65 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,85 USD 0,13 USD 3,49%
News
Heizölpreis
71,33 USD 0,53 USD 0,75%
News
Holzpreis
570,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,88%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,92 USD -0,01 USD -0,72%
News
Kakaopreis
5.559,00 GBP 105,00 GBP 1,93%
News
Kohlepreis
107,00 USD 6,00 USD 5,94%
News
Kupferpreis
8.393,65 USD -7,70 USD -0,09%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,88 USD 0,04 USD 2,26%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,88 USD 0,01 USD 1,47%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,88 USD 0,01 USD 1,47%
News
Maispreis
4,12 USD -0,05 USD -1,08%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,53 USD 0,04 USD 1,56%
News
Milchpreis
16,78 USD -0,18 USD -1,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
687,86 USD 24,71 USD 3,73%
News
Nickelpreis
17.161,50 USD -271,00 USD -1,55%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
83,46 USD -0,16 USD -0,19%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
79,79 USD 1,51 USD 1,93%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,55 USD 0,03 USD 0,85%
News
Palladiumpreis
957,50 USD 14,50 USD 1,54%
News
Palmölpreis
4.024,00 MYR -1,00 MYR -0,02%
News
Platinpreis
888,50 USD 8,50 USD 0,97%
News
Rapspreis
413,00 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,30%
News
Reispreis
17,93 USD 0,06 USD 0,31%
News
Silberpreis
23,15 USD 0,44 USD 1,94%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
334,70 USD 1,20 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD -0,00 USD -0,07%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,43 USD 0,16 USD 1,40%
News
Super Benzin
1,77 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
94,05 USD -0,40 USD -0,43%
News
Weizenpreis
184,75 EUR -6,00 EUR -3,15%
News
Zinkpreis
2.372,26 USD -9,24 USD -0,39%
News
Zinnpreis
26.150,00 USD -201,00 USD -0,76%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,21 USD -0,02 USD -6,91%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 25.02.2024 und dem 01.03.2024. Stand ist der 01.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -10,44 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -8,70 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 12,63 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 14,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

