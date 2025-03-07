Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Lackkonzerns habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alex Stewart am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen. Dabei hätten sich die Anleger gerade an kleine Enttäuschungen gewöhnt. Umso bemerkenswerter sei jetzt der Bericht inklusive der bestätigten Jahresziele./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:05 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Stewart
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|09:41
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.25
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
