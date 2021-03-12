Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 140,65 EUR

0,00% Charts

News

Analysen

EssilorLuxottica 140,65 EUR 0,00% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Jahreszahlen von 130 auf 145 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Brillenkonzern habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Francesca Di Pasquantonio in einer am Montag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Aktien der europäischen Luxusgüterhersteller hätten generell eine überdurchschnittlich starke Woche hinter sich, wobei Prada und Kering am besten abgeschnitten hätten. Am schwächsten sehe die Entwicklung hingegen bei Hugo Boss aus./gl/tih