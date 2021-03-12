  • Suche
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

140,65EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
09:15:05
STU
141,05EUR
+0,39EUR
+0,28%
12:13:13
BTE
15.03.2021 11:51

EssilorLuxottica Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Jahreszahlen von 130 auf 145 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Brillenkonzern habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Francesca Di Pasquantonio in einer am Montag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Aktien der europäischen Luxusgüterhersteller hätten generell eine überdurchschnittlich starke Woche hinter sich, wobei Prada und Kering am besten abgeschnitten hätten. Am schwächsten sehe die Entwicklung hingegen bei Hugo Boss aus./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / 06:52 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
145,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
140,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,31%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
140,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,09%
Analyst Name:
Francesca Di Pasquantonio 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
146,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr EssilorLuxottica News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+4,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,01%
Ø Kursziel: 146,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
125
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
Kepler Cheuvreux
150,00 €
UBS AG
133,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
146,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
160,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
145,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,01%
Ø Kursziel: 146,29
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

