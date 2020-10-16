finanzen.net
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

115,25EUR
-1,75EUR
-1,50%
17:59:44
FSE
116,10EUR
-0,35EUR
-0,30%
17:45:05
GVIE
19.10.2020 15:11

EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat EssilorLuxottica vor Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Euro belassen. Die Optikerkette dürfte für das dritte Quartal eine gesunde Verbesserung des Umsatztrends ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2020 / 11:12 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2020 / 11:12 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
115,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
116,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,99%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
115,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,22%
Analyst Name:
Piral Dadhania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

15:11 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.10.20 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.10.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+12,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 129,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
115
120
125
130
135
140
145
150
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
120,00 €
UBS AG
119,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
115,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
143,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 129,25
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

