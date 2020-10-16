Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 115,25 EUR

-1,50% Charts

News

Analysen

EssilorLuxottica 115,25 EUR -1,50% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat EssilorLuxottica vor Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 115 Euro belassen. Die Optikerkette dürfte für das dritte Quartal eine gesunde Verbesserung des Umsatztrends ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag