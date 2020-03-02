finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

5,43EUR
+0,31EUR
+6,01%
13:02:26
XETRA
4,60GBP
+0,18GBP
+3,96%
13:23:01
BTN
03.03.2020 12:51

International Consolidated Airlines buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 750 auf 650 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der Ausbruch des neuartigen Coronavirus sei eine neue Herausforderung für Fluggesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte deutlich seine Schätzungen für dieses Jahr, rechnet jedoch 2021 mit einer schnellen v-förmigen Erholung./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / 22:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2020 / 03:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
6,50 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
4,64 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,09%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
4,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,46%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,93 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
02.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
02.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Virus-Sorgen
IAG-Aktie knickt ein: British Airways streicht Hunderte Flüge
Die britische Fluggesellschaft British Airways (BA) hat wegen der verminderten Nachfrage infolge des Coronavirus-Ausbruchs Hunderte Flüge in die USA und nach Europa gestrichen.
26.02.20
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Lufthansa erwägt wohl mit United Übernahme von TAP Portugal (dpa-afx)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
DAX schließt unter 13.600 Punkten -- US-Börsen in rot -- Allianz: Höhere Dividende nach Gewinnsteigerung -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Dr. Hönle, T-Mobile US, Sprint, LPKF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Dow beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Analysten -- Wirecard-Anhörung im FT-Streit verschoben -- Telekom übertrifft Erwartungen -- Covestro, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:50 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Thermo Fischer legt Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN vor -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr 2020 -- HelloFresh peilt weiter steigende Marge an -- Tilray, HUGO BOSS, Beiersdorf im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Analysten: Das Coronavirus wird den Ölpreis wahrscheinlich monatelang belasten (finanzen.net)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+50,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,90%
Ø Kursziel: 6,93
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
6,2
6,4
6,6
6,8
7
HSBC
7 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
6 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
7 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7 £
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
UBS AG
7,00 £
Bernstein Research
7,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
8 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,90%
Ø Kursziel: 6,93
