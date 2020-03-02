|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
6,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
4,64 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,09%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,46%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,93 £
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|02.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
