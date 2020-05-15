finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

22.05.2020 13:46

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" belassen. Hinweise auf die Kapazitäten der europäischen Fluggesellschaften im dritten Quartal ließen auf einige Verbesserungen über den Sommer schließen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Weiterhin geht er davon aus, dass sich das Kurzstrecken-Geschäft der Airlines schneller erholen wird als die Langstrecke./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 16:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
15.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Einbruch der Flugreisen
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter
Der Einbruch der Flugreisen nach den pandemiebedingten Reisebeschränkungen hat auch negative Folgen für die Fluggesellschaften: Die Ratingagentur S&P Global stuft die Bonität von sechs Airlines aus Europa herunter, auch die Deutsche Lufthansa AG ist betroffen.
21.05.20
Einbruch der Flugreisen
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter
Der Einbruch der Flugreisen nach den pandemiebedingten Reisebeschränkungen hat auch negative Folgen für die Fluggesellschaften: Die Ratingagentur S&P Global stuft die Bonität von sechs Airlines aus Europa herunter, auch die Deutsche Lufthansa AG ist betroffen.
21.05.20
Einbruch der Flugreisen
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter
Der Einbruch der Flugreisen nach den pandemiebedingten Reisebeschränkungen hat auch negative Folgen für die Fluggesellschaften: Die Ratingagentur S&P Global stuft die Bonität von sechs Airlines aus Europa herunter, auch die Deutsche Lufthansa AG ist betroffen.
02.04.20
Einbruch der Flugreisen
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter
Der Einbruch der Flugreisen nach den pandemiebedingten Reisebeschränkungen hat auch negative Folgen für die Fluggesellschaften: Die Ratingagentur S&P Global stuft die Bonität von sechs Airlines aus Europa herunter, auch die Deutsche Lufthansa AG ist betroffen.
02.04.20
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 4,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
HSBC
4 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 4,00
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

