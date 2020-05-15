ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" belassen. Hinweise auf die Kapazitäten der europäischen Fluggesellschaften im dritten Quartal ließen auf einige Verbesserungen über den Sommer schließen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Weiterhin geht er davon aus, dass sich das Kurzstrecken-Geschäft der Airlines schneller erholen wird als die Langstrecke./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 16:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.