|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
