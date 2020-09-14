ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Pence belassen. Die Kapitalerhöhung verwässere den Wert je Aktie, verbessere aber die Liquidität der Airline, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Castle zeigte sich zuversichtlich mit Blick auf die Restrukturierung in einem schwierigen Umfeld./ajx/bek