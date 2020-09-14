finanzen.net
+++ Wieder live aus Frankfurt: Rüdiger Born erläutert die aktuelle Chartsituation in der "Born Akademie" von BNP Paribas. Heute, 18.30 Uhr +++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,40EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,64%
14:16:37
XETRA
1,29GBP
-0,05GBP
-3,88%
14:54:19
BTN
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.09.2020 14:11

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Pence belassen. Die Kapitalerhöhung verwässere den Wert je Aktie, verbessere aber die Liquidität der Airline, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Castle zeigte sich zuversichtlich mit Blick auf die Restrukturierung in einem schwierigen Umfeld./ajx/bek

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 03:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 03:13 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,92 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,59%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,36%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
14.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+116,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +116,06%
Ø Kursziel: 2,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
HSBC
4 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +116,06%
Ø Kursziel: 2,78
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:33 Uhr Adobe Outperform
13:31 Uhr adidas Verkaufen
13:30 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
13:29 Uhr Continental Neutral
13:28 Uhr Adobe overweight
13:27 Uhr FedEx Equal weight
13:26 Uhr Apple Equal weight
13:24 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
13:22 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
13:20 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
13:19 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
13:17 Uhr Adobe Outperform
13:17 Uhr Inditex market-perform
12:36 Uhr Brenntag Halten
12:23 Uhr Philips Conviction Buy
12:19 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
10:58 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
10:42 Uhr Brenntag Halten
10:33 Uhr Merck Neutral
10:31 Uhr Merck Sell
09:00 Uhr GRENKE buy
07:59 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
07:59 Uhr Adobe overweight
07:58 Uhr Adobe Outperform
07:58 Uhr Adobe Outperform
07:57 Uhr Apple Neutral
07:39 Uhr Brenntag add
07:38 Uhr Apple Sell
07:14 Uhr freenet buy
07:00 Uhr Brenntag overweight
15.09.20 Continental Sector Perform
15.09.20 RELX buy
15.09.20 Orange buy
15.09.20 Telefonica Neutral
15.09.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
15.09.20 Vivendi Conviction Buy List
15.09.20 PUMA buy
15.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
15.09.20 Brenntag Hold
15.09.20 STMicroelectronics Sell
15.09.20 Consus Real Estate Kaufen
15.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) overweight
15.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
15.09.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
15.09.20 Reckitt Benckiser overweight
15.09.20 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) overweight
15.09.20 Iberdrola SA Equal-Weight
15.09.20 BP buy
15.09.20 Daimler Halten
15.09.20 METRO (St.) Halten

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen