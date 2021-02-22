|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,69%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,97 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
|12:31 Uhr
|12:31 Uhr
|12:31 Uhr
