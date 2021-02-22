  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,24EUR
+0,15EUR
+7,32%
18:01:38
FSE
1,97GBP
+0,11GBP
+5,79%
17:55:21
LSE
26.02.2021 12:31

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence belassen. Das vierte Quartal der Airline-Holding habe den Erwartungen einigermaßen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2021 / 07:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2021 / 07:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,94 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,69%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,97 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,12%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
22.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-0,87%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,87%
Ø Kursziel: 1,95
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,87%
Ø Kursziel: 1,95
