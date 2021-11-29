  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,86EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,38%
09:56:10
XETRA
1,55GBP
-0,03GBP
-1,99%
09:58:33
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

05.01.2022 09:16

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group (IAG) von 225 auf 220 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Wegen der voranschreitenden Impfkampagnen erwartet Analyst Jarrod Castle 2022 ein "neues Erwachen" der Flugbranche - mit einem zunächst langsamen Start aber einem starken Jahresausklang. Die Erholung dürfte dabei auf Kurzstrecken und touristischen Routen stärker ausfallen, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. IAG bleibt unter den Netzwerk-Airlines seine Kaufempfehlung./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 01:33 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 01:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,05%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,61%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,04 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
29.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
21.12.21
Nach Rückzug von IAG: Spanien prüft Optionen für Air Europa (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.12.21
Qatar und British Airways bauen Kooperation aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
16.12.21
IAG ends talks on Air Europa deal (RTE.ie)
16.12.21
IAG beendet Übernahme von Air Europa mit Zahlung von 75 Millionen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
15.12.21
IAG sucht neuen Weg für Übernahme von Air Europa (Reuters)
15.12.21
Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG scheitert höchstwahrscheinlich (Airliners)
15.12.21
Iberia owner IAG set to cancel takeover of Spanish rival Air Europa (Financial Times)
15.12.21
Luftfahrt: Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG steht vor dem Aus (Handelsblatt)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+31,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,49%
Ø Kursziel: 2,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,49%
Ø Kursziel: 2,04
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

