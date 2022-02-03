  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,87EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,51%
10:10:00
XETRA
1,57GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,85%
11:20:05
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
07.02.2022 10:31

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Pence belassen. Der Blick bei den großen nationalen Fluggesellschaften dürfte sich eher nach vorn als zurück richten, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Auswirkungen der Omikron-Corona-Variante hätten zudem bereits zu gesenkten Kapazitätsprognosen der Airlines geführt. Die Entwicklung der Ticketpreise dürfte dies aber etwas abgefedert haben./gl/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 20:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 20:12 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,09%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,34%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
03.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
31.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Morgan Stanley
25.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy HSBC
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
04.02.22
British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges (Belfast Telegraph)
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly (Deutsche Welle)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways has a nostalgia problem  (Financial Times)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
British Airways verbindet London-Heathrow mit Nürnberg (Airliners)
02.02.22
SARS-CoV-2 Omikron BA.2: Ist die Variante der Variante eine neue Bedrohung? (Heise)
US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus
Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.
04.02.22
British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges (Belfast Telegraph)
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly (Deutsche Welle)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways has a nostalgia problem  (Financial Times)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
British Airways verbindet London-Heathrow mit Nürnberg (Airliners)
02.02.22
SARS-CoV-2 Omikron BA.2: Ist die Variante der Variante eine neue Bedrohung? (Heise)
US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus
Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
British Airways verbindet London-Heathrow mit Nürnberg (Airliners)
02.02.22
SARS-CoV-2 Omikron BA.2: Ist die Variante der Variante eine neue Bedrohung? (Heise)
02.02.22
Verbindung von British Airways: Nach fast 23 Jahren geht es ab Nürnberg wieder nach London Heathrow (aeroTELEGRAPH)
01.02.22
BioNTech mit 25-Prozent-Rally - Fokus auf BA.2  (Der Aktionär)
01.02.22
Wie gefährlich ist Omikron-Subtyp BA.2? (Tagesschau)
Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
01.02.22
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, RTX, GD Beat on Q4 Earnings, BA Misses (Zacks)
25.01.22
Aerospace Stocks to Watch for Q4 Earnings on Jan 26: BA, GD & HXL (Zacks)
04.02.22
British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges (Belfast Telegraph)
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly (Deutsche Welle)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways has a nostalgia problem  (Financial Times)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus
Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.
01.02.22
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, RTX, GD Beat on Q4 Earnings, BA Misses (Zacks)
25.01.22
Aerospace Stocks to Watch for Q4 Earnings on Jan 26: BA, GD & HXL (Zacks)
04.02.22
British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges (Belfast Telegraph)
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly (Deutsche Welle)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways has a nostalgia problem  (Financial Times)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus
Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.
04.02.22
Ex-British-Airways-Chef Alex Cruz soll Air India leiten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
Iberia forscht mit Partner an alternativen Treibstoffen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
03.02.22
British Airways und Loganair bauen Codeshare aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.02.22
British Airways verbindet London-Heathrow mit Nürnberg (Airliners)
02.02.22
SARS-CoV-2 Omikron BA.2: Ist die Variante der Variante eine neue Bedrohung? (Heise)
02.02.22
Verbindung von British Airways: Nach fast 23 Jahren geht es ab Nürnberg wieder nach London Heathrow (aeroTELEGRAPH)
01.02.22
BioNTech mit 25-Prozent-Rally - Fokus auf BA.2  (Der Aktionär)
01.02.22
Wie gefährlich ist Omikron-Subtyp BA.2? (Tagesschau)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+27,16%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,16%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,16%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:23 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
10:23 Uhr Evonik Buy
10:23 Uhr LANXESS Buy
09:50 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
09:48 Uhr BASF Neutral
09:46 Uhr NORMA Group Buy
09:45 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
09:45 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
09:44 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
09:42 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
09:41 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
09:39 Uhr Amadeus FiRe Buy
09:37 Uhr Aareal Bank Buy
09:27 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Buy
09:00 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
08:56 Uhr Prudential Overweight
08:56 Uhr Swiss Re Neutral
08:55 Uhr Zurich Insurance Overweight
08:48 Uhr Ceconomy St. Underweight
08:43 Uhr Ceconomy St. Reduce
08:32 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
08:29 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
08:28 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
08:28 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
08:27 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
08:25 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
08:23 Uhr VINCI Overweight
08:01 Uhr Santander Overweight
08:00 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
07:59 Uhr freenet Overweight
07:59 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Overweight
07:45 Uhr Fraport Overweight
07:26 Uhr Allianz Neutral
07:23 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Overweight
07:22 Uhr Hannover Rück Overweight
07:21 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
04.02.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
04.02.22 Santander Sector Perform
04.02.22 EVOTEC Outperform
04.02.22 EVOTEC Buy
04.02.22 K+S Underweight
04.02.22 Amazon Buy
04.02.22 K+S Kaufen
04.02.22 EVOTEC Buy
04.02.22 Barclays Buy
04.02.22 UBS Buy
04.02.22 adidas Add
04.02.22 Kone Buy
04.02.22 HelloFresh Kaufen
04.02.22 Coca-Cola Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Reden Sie über ihre Finanzen, um Anlageentscheidungen zu treffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen