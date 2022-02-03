|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,57 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,09%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
10:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
31.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
25.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|HSBC
|10:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|HSBC
ETF-Sparplan