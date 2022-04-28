|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,96 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,74%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
|14:26 Uhr
|KW 22/18: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
