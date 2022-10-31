  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

01.11.2022 11:56

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

International Consolidated Airlines Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 155 auf 165 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Airline-Holding sei 50 Prozent besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognose (EPS) für 2022./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 18:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 18:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
31.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+23,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,23%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,23%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

