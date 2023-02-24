DAX 15.381 +1,1%ESt50 4.248 +1,7%TDax 3.233 +1,0%Dow 33.003 +0,6%Nas 11.520 +1,1%Bitcoin 21.929 -1,7%Euro 1,0611 +0,6%Öl 81,84 -1,7%Gold 1.819 +0,4%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,76 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,31 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
STU
1,79 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,89 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Barclays Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight

15:41
International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Jahreszahlen von 160 auf 165 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Resultate der Airline-Holding seien insgesamt ordentlich ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die geplante Übernahme von Air Europa trage jedoch nicht dazu bei, die Bedenken des Marktes hinsichtlich der Verschuldung von IAG zu zerstreuen./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 18:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
