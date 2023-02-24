International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Jahreszahlen von 160 auf 165 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Resultate der Airline-Holding seien insgesamt ordentlich ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die geplante Übernahme von Air Europa trage jedoch nicht dazu bei, die Bedenken des Marktes hinsichtlich der Verschuldung von IAG zu zerstreuen./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2023 / 18:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
